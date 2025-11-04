Police dogs Jack and Rambo help Haryana cops bust illegal arms cache

CHANDIGARH: Usually, tales of police bravery focus on human heroes. But in a recent major breakthrough under Operation Jeevan Jyoti, Haryana Police credited two four-legged warriors—Jack and Rambo—for their extraordinary scent-detection abilities.

The canines, working seamlessly with the police, detected a hidden secret chamber in a house in Gorakhpur village, Fatehabad. Inside the concealed space, the police recovered a cache of illegal weapons and ammunition: four illicit firearms, 14 live cartridges, and 20 liters of lahan (raw liquor used for making illegal alcohol).

Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh praised the operation, saying that canines like Jack and Rambo are not just members of the police force but real heroes. “These dogs serve as our eyes and nose in the field and have proven highly effective in dismantling criminal networks,” he said. He added that Haryana Police is working under a strict zero-tolerance policy against criminals, and such operations will continue in the future.

On Monday morning, the police team led by Bhuna Police Station in-charge Sub-Inspector Om Prakash reached Gorakhpur for a raid based on a secret tip-off, with Jack and Rambo accompanying them. Upon reaching the spot, Jack’s alert behavior and sharp sense of smell signaled suspicion, focusing on a specific part of the house. Rambo followed the same lead, reinforcing the suspicion and guiding the police team further.