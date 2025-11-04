Seven dead, 16 injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: At least seven passengers were killed and 16 injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered so far, while two passengers are still trapped inside a damaged coach. “Around 16 injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals in Bilaspur. The figure of the injured is likely to rise as rescue and relief operations continue,” he said.

According to officials, the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train was arriving at Bilaspur from Korba when it dashed into the guard’s compartment of the freight train on the same track at around 4 pm.

The affected coaches of the Korba passenger train are the first two bogies including the front women's reserved bogie that suffered the maximum damage.

Some passengers on board the MEMU train told local media that they experienced a sudden jolt accompanied by a loud noise, and many were thrown off their seats due to the abrupt impact.

Railway and district administration personnel are conducting extensive rescue operations at the site. Emergency helpline numbers have been issued, and the railways have announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is yet to be confirmed. Further details are awaited.