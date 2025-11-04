Sugar production estimated around 35 million tonnes, 16% higher than 2024

The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has projected first advance estimates indicating a gross sugar production of 34.35 million tons (before ethanol diversion) for the current year, which is nearly 16% higher than the total production from the previous year.

Due to this increase in production and a higher opening stock of sugar, the government has already indicated its intention to allow sugar exports this year.

The rise in production is predominantly attributed to Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Uttar Pradesh possibly add only a minor increase in its total output.

With help of pre and post-monsoon satellite imagery, captured in the third week of October 2025, the total assessment of sugarcane acreage in India for the 2025–26 sugar season to be around 5.735 million hectares, compared to 5.711 million hectares in the 2024–25 season, reflecting a slight increase from last year.

However, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, India had total acreage of sugarcane as of on 30 September, at end the Kharif crops, was 5.731 million hectares.