Tejashwi, Tej Pratap fight it out as rift in Lalu family widens

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s estranged son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday hit back at his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav following the latter’s remark that “party is his parent”.

“Our respected public is bigger than any party. The party is the system, but the public is the master,” Tej Pratap said. He, however, expressed his displeasure over Tejashwi’s campaigning against him in the Mahua assembly constituency.

“If he has campaigned against me, I will also do the same thing in Raghopur assembly constituency from where he (Tejashwi) is seeking his reelection,” he told the media.

On Sunday, Tejaswhi, the chief ministerial face of the opposition INDIA bloc, campaigned in favour of RJD candidate Mukesh Raushan. The RJD leader appealed to the electorate to ensure victory of the party candidate.