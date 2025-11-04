TMC slams EC’s special voter list revision as ‘con job’; exercise begins in 12 states, UTs

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list commenced on Tuesday across nine states and three Union Territories, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dubbing the exercise a “con job” by what it alleged to be a “compromised” poll body.

The electoral roll cleanup exercise has also drawn opposition from the ruling DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Election Commission (EC), its booth-level officers (BLOs) have begun visiting households to distribute semi-filled enumeration forms to electors and assist them in completing the required documents.

As per the schedule announced by the poll authority, the SIR will begin with the enumeration stage and continue until 4 December. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on 9 December, while the final rolls are scheduled to be published on 7 February.

The 12 states and Union Territories where this second round of SIR will be conducted are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are slated to go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, another state where elections are due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately as a Supreme Court-supervised exercise to verify citizenship is currently underway. A separate provision of the Citizenship Act also applies to the state.