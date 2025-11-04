Unseasonal rains destroy crops across Gujarat, total loss estimated around Rs 1,500 crore

AHMEDABAD: Over 33% of 30 lakh hectares of Kharif crop in Gujarat have been damaged due to unseasonal rains. A government survey estimated total losses to be around Rs 1,574 crore, prompting the Gujarat government to prepare a fresh relief package.

Gujarat experienced relentless rains at the end of October measuring 88.67 mm has caused widespread crop devastation across the state’s 71 lakh hectares of cultivated land, shattering the livelihoods of 17.06 lakh farmers in 16,387 villages.

Responding to farmer representations, the state government swiftly ordered a damage assessment survey, with the Agriculture Department deploying hundreds of teams across regions.

The preliminary report paints a grim picture 33% or more loss in 30.92 lakh hectares, translating to an estimated Rs 1,574.48 crore hit to Gujarat’s farming economy.