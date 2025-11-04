US courts intervene to halt deportation of Indian-origin man wrongfully jailed for 43 years

Two separate US courts have moved to block the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, an Indian-origin man who spent over four decades wrongfully incarcerated for murder before his conviction was recently overturned.

The 64-year-old, known to family as 'Subu', was taken into immigration custody immediately upon his release from a Pennsylvania prison.

Vedam came to the US legally from India as an infant and grew up in State College, where his father taught at Penn State.

Vedam walked free from prison on October 3, having served more than 43 years for the 1980 murder of his friend, Thomas Kinser. His conviction, secured twice despite a lack of witnesses or clear motive, was vacated in August after his defense team presented new ballistics evidence that prosecutors had failed to disclose decades ago.

However, Vedam's long-awaited freedom was fleeting. Instead of returning home, he was immediately taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He is currently being held at a short-term detention facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, which is notably equipped with an airstrip often used for deportations, according to the Associated Press