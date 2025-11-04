Uttarakhand marks silver jubilee with special assembly session to debate progress, plan the next 25 years

DEHRADUN: The second day of the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, convened to mark the state’s silver jubilee, witnessed intense deliberations on Tuesday as legislators debated the achievements of the past 25 years and outlined an ambitious roadmap for the next quarter-century.

The session followed a landmark address by President Droupadi Murmu on its inaugural day, with legislators from across the political spectrum engaging in passionate debates on governance, infrastructure, employment, and regional equity, shaping the state's future vision.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami articulated the government’s core commitment, stating, “The state government is firmly resolved to build Uttarakhand into a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant state. Guided by the wisdom of the President and the Prime Minister, we are confident in achieving this resolution.”

The floor saw sharp critiques, particularly from the opposition benches. Congress leader Sumit Hridayesh acknowledged the foundational contributions of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee but raised critical concerns regarding regional disparity and employment.

“I am a supporter of Atal ji,” Hridayesh began, recalling the difficult early days when only two Congress members served in the interim assembly. He stressed that discussions pitting hill areas against the plains are misplaced, noting that the establishment of SIDCUL, a joint effort between Narain Dutt Tiwari and Vajpayee, still supports lakhs of families today.

However, he pointed to glaring inequalities in job distribution: “Of the top posts in SIDCUL companies, barely 5%, not even 70%, are held by locals. That 70% reservation is intended for lower-level positions. Our youth are being forced to migrate.”

Hridayesh highlighted infrastructural gaps, noting that towns like Almora still lack basic facilities such as ultrasound services, forcing residents to travel to Haldwani. He decried the shift from “sourcing” to “outsourcing” models, which he said have undermined employment opportunities, and accused the government of excessive dependence on the judiciary. “All organisations are being forced to approach the court against the government this time,” he remarked, also questioning the recognition of statehood agitators.

A significant point of friction was the perceived dominance of the bureaucracy: “Bureaucrats are becoming overwhelming for the elected representatives. If this is the intention, why hold elections? This is democracy.”