West Bengal SIR: What voters need to know before BLOs visit their homes

KOLKATA: As part of the implementation of the much-anticipated and politically charged Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start visiting voters’ homes from Tuesday.
Here are answers to some common questions about participating in the exercise:
1. How to identify Booth Level Officers (BLOs)? Will they be accompanied by representatives of political parties?
All BLOs will carry identity cards with QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the officer’s details on the Election Commission website. The enumeration forms will also display the name and phone number of the BLO assigned to your booth.
Given the political sensitivity of the exercise, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) assigned by political parties may accompany the BLOs.
2. How would I know when a BLO will visit my address? What if I am not at home?
BLOs will have information about all voters in their respective booths. You will receive some form of advance notice before the officer visits.
If you are not home during the first visit, the BLO will make repeat visits, at least three times, to ensure no voter is left out of the roll revision exercise.
3. What will a BLO ask me to do? What documents should I have ready?
A BLO will give you two sets of enumeration forms for every voter in your family. You must complete both sets and sign them; the BLO will countersign both.
The officer will keep one form for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and return the other to you with a stamped acknowledgement for future reference.
You should have your current EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card or Voter Card), Aadhaar card, two current passport-size photos, and the 2002 electoral roll reference (if your or your parents’ or grandparents’ names appear on it). The 2002 roll can be accessed at https://ceowestbengal.com/. You do not need to attach copies of any documents with the forms.
If your name does not appear on the 2002 list, you will later be issued a notice to provide citizenship credentials from the ECI’s list of 11 indicative documents and to have your name included in the final electoral roll, which will be published next year after the SIR exercise is completed.
4. What does the enumeration form look like? Any tips for filling it out?
The form is a simple single-page document divided into two parts.
The upper part requires details of the voter as per the current EPIC.
The lower part has two boxes:
Left: For voters listed in the 2002 electoral roll.
Right: For voters whose names do not appear in 2002 but whose parents’ or grandparents’ names do.
Only fill the box relevant to you. Retain the exact spelling, relationship status, and other information from the 2002 rolls, even if there were errors. Leave the boxes blank if neither your name nor your family members’ names appear in the 2002 list.
Do not fill out forms from multiple locations; doing so may lead to cancellation.
5. Can I fill forms for family members currently away from home?
Yes, any family member can fill out forms for those absent, provided the required documents are available. The person filling the form must sign accordingly and may be asked to respond to queries later about the voter.
6. Who should I submit the forms to?
Your BLO will collect the completed forms. The house-to-house enumeration will continue until December 4, and draft rolls will be published on December 9. Claims and objections can be raised from December 9 to January 8. Notices, hearings, and verifications will take place between December 9 and January 31. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.
7. Can I fill the forms online?
Yes. If you or family members are not home to meet a BLO, forms can be downloaded, filled, and uploaded as instructed on the commission’s website. Online forms are not yet available due to technical issues, but officials are working to resolve them.
8. Will the SIR exercise affect my citizenship status?
The SIR exercise is only to determine your eligibility as a voter. The Election Commission of India has no authority to decide your citizenship.