West Bengal SIR: What voters need to know before BLOs visit their homes

KOLKATA: As part of the implementation of the much-anticipated and politically charged Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start visiting voters’ homes from Tuesday.

Here are answers to some common questions about participating in the exercise:

1. How to identify Booth Level Officers (BLOs)? Will they be accompanied by representatives of political parties?

All BLOs will carry identity cards with QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the officer’s details on the Election Commission website. The enumeration forms will also display the name and phone number of the BLO assigned to your booth.

Given the political sensitivity of the exercise, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) assigned by political parties may accompany the BLOs.

2. How would I know when a BLO will visit my address? What if I am not at home?

BLOs will have information about all voters in their respective booths. You will receive some form of advance notice before the officer visits.

If you are not home during the first visit, the BLO will make repeat visits, at least three times, to ensure no voter is left out of the roll revision exercise.