121 seats. 18 dists. Stage set for 1st phase of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the Bihar elections ended on Tuesday as several heavyweights, including deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha as well as INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, are in the fray.

In the first phase, 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts will go to polls on Thursday. Voting for the remaining 122 seats will be held on November 11 and results declared on November 14. Of the 243 assembly constituencies, 203 are General seats, 38 are reserved for SCs and two for STs. The electoral battle will be mainly between the NDA and INDIA bloc but poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s JSP is expected to be ‘X’ factor, making the contest between two alliances more intense. Union minister and BJP’s Bihar poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, however, said the contest would be between NDA and the opposition alliance.

The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (Ml), VIP, CPI, CPI(M) and the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) floated by former Congress leader Indrajeet Prasad Gupta in 2023. The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), lJP (RV), HAM and RlM. In the 2020 elections, the NDA won 125 seats and the opposition Grand alliance 110.