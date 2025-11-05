Allahabad HC orders SP MP to pay Rs 30k monthly maintenance to his fourth wife amid marital dispute

Currently living with her son in Agra, Rumana said that Nadvi married her without disclosing that he already had two daughters. “I lived with him for about three years before he abandoned me,” she added. This was also Rumana’s second marriage.

Nadvi’s personal life has come under intense scrutiny following the court order. According to close associates, his first marriage was to Afia Khatoon of Sambhal, who died of cancer ten years after their marriage, leaving behind two daughters. His second marriage to Najifa of Rampur lasted barely 15 days, as she returned to her parental home and never came back.

The third marriage of the SP MP with a woman from Bulandshahr ended on the very night of the wedding when both decided to part ways.

Rumana, his fourth wife, lived with him for over three years before filing the maintenance case. Nadvi later married Samra Naz for the fifth time. Naz is a relative of Nadvi’s first wife and has two children with him.

In his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Nadvi mentioned five dependents — two daughters from his first wife, a son from Rumana, and a son and daughter from his fifth wife.

Besides serving as the SP MP from Rampur, Maulana Nadvi is also the Imam of the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi. In July 2025, top SP leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, met him, sparking debate over his growing influence within the party.

Originally from Rajanagar village in Swar tehsil of Rampur, Nadvi currently resides at the Jama Masjid premises in Parliament House, New Delhi.

However, his strained relationship with SP stalwart Azam Khan has become another political talking point. Both leaders have exchanged barbed remarks since Azam’s release from jail. When asked about Nadvi, Azam said he did not know who he was. Nadvi responded sharply, saying, “He has become old. After being in jail for long, he naturally has trouble recognising people.”