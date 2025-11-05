BJP worker heckles police, booked for offensive acts during Rajyotsava in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police have registered an FIR against a local BJP leader in Kawardha for engaging in a tussle with police personnel on duty during the ongoing Rajyotsava function in the district, located about 100 km from Raipur.

According to Kawardha Kotwali police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar Kashyap, he, along with other personnel, was on assigned duty at the PG College, where the Rajyotsava programme was being organised on Monday night.

Kawardha happens to be the home district of state Home Minister Vijay Sharma.

Kashyap stated that a person named Rakesh Sahu was repeatedly causing disturbances during the programme, creating annoyance among the spectators attending the event.