Centre suspends notice to dissolve Panjab University Senate and Syndicate

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union government on Wednesday put on hold its notification dissolving the Senate and Syndicate of 143-year-old Panjab University and replacing them with nominated bodies, hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vowed to challenge the move in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The decision followed a meeting between Panjab University student representatives and senior officials at the Union Ministry of Education. The ministry said the recent notification regarding the university’s governance structure will come into effect only after a fresh notification is issued.
A new ministry notification stated that the changes will be enforced on a date separately appointed by the Union government, effectively putting implementation on hold. “The Punjab University Act, 1947 (East Punjab Act 7 of 1947) shall have effect from the date, as appointed by the Central Government, subject to the following modifications.”
The ministry said student representatives had met senior officials to raise concerns about a directive requiring them to sign an affidavit. They also highlighted issues relating to academics, governance, equity, and infrastructure.
Taking these representations into account, the ministry discussed the matter with the university administration. The Vice-Chancellor may withdraw the affidavit requirement. By Wednesday evening, an amicable solution was reportedly reached, reflecting a collaborative approach to student concerns. The demand for a girls’ hostel will also be considered positively.
“These decisions have been taken in the larger interest of students,” the ministry said, adding that the Central Government remains committed to supporting the university with adequate funding for its smooth functioning.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the democratic ethos, academic excellence, and institutional integrity of Panjab University, emphasising that all decisions are guided by inclusivity, transparency, and alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It noted that students remain central to the university’s academic and decision-making framework.
The Centre’s move is being seen as a tactical pause amid mounting criticism of what opponents have called an “unconstitutional” and “anti-federal” act, while supporters maintain the reforms are needed to shield the university from political interference.
The development follows intense protests by students, opposition parties, and farmer unions against the central government’s earlier notification, which sought to dissolve the Senate and Syndicate and replace them with nominated bodies.
The October 28 notification had amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the university’s top governing body from 91 members to 24, abolishing the graduates’ constituency entirely, and replacing the elected Syndicate with a largely nominated structure.
With the rescission of the October 28 notification, the Senate and Syndicate will continue under their existing framework.
Mann described the move as “unconstitutional” and “dictatorial,” asserting that the Union government had overstepped its powers. “The Punjab government will approach the high court against the issuance of a notification unconstitutionally dissolving the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, Chandigarh. A panel of the country’s eminent and specialist lawyers will be formed to tenaciously fight against this act of high-handedness,” he posted on X.
He added that the Centre had no authority to amend the Panjab University Act via notification. “Either the Assembly can amend it, or the matter has to be taken to Parliament. But none of that happened. By issuing the notification, the BJP has revealed its anti-Punjab face. The matter would be raised in the Assembly to strengthen Punjab’s position legislatively,” he said.
Established in 1882 at Lahore, Panjab University is one of India’s oldest universities. After Partition, a new campus was set up in India. Following the reorganisation of Punjab into Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the university became an ‘inter-state body corporate’ under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Although controlled by the Union government, Punjab continues to hold a major stake. Unlike central universities, where the President is the ex-officio Visitor, the Vice-President serves as the ex-officio Chancellor at Panjab University.
A 2015 National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review had recommended revisiting the governance structure, particularly faculty dean appointments. A 2021 committee led by then Vice-President and Chancellor Venkaiah Naidu under Prof R P Tiwari also suggested significantly reducing the size of the Senate and Syndicate.