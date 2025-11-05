Centre suspends notice to dissolve Panjab University Senate and Syndicate

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union government on Wednesday put on hold its notification dissolving the Senate and Syndicate of 143-year-old Panjab University and replacing them with nominated bodies, hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vowed to challenge the move in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The decision followed a meeting between Panjab University student representatives and senior officials at the Union Ministry of Education. The ministry said the recent notification regarding the university’s governance structure will come into effect only after a fresh notification is issued.

A new ministry notification stated that the changes will be enforced on a date separately appointed by the Union government, effectively putting implementation on hold. “The Punjab University Act, 1947 (East Punjab Act 7 of 1947) shall have effect from the date, as appointed by the Central Government, subject to the following modifications.”

The ministry said student representatives had met senior officials to raise concerns about a directive requiring them to sign an affidavit. They also highlighted issues relating to academics, governance, equity, and infrastructure.