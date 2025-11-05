Centre withdraws notice dissolving Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University

CHANDIGARH: Following political backlash, the Centre withdrew the earlier notification dissolving 143-year-old Panjab University's senate and syndicate, and replacing them with nominated bodies. The Centre also put a hold on the immediate overhaul of the university, hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vowed to challenge the move in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
A fresh notification issued by the Union Ministry of Education reads, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1), read with sub-sections (2) and (3) of section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the Central Government hereby rescinds the notification… dated October 28, 2025."
"The Punjab University Act, 1947 (East Punjab Act 7 of 1947) shall have effect from the date, as appointed by the Central Government, subject to the following modifications," the new notification stated.
The Centre’s clarification is being seen as a tactical pause amid the escalating tensions over what critics have called an “unconstitutional” and “anti-federal” move, while supporters maintain the reforms are vital to free the university from political interference.
The development comes in the wake of intense protests by students, farmer unions and opposition parties against the Centre's earlier decision to dissolve the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, and replace them with nominated bodies.
The October 28 notification suggested amendment of the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the strength of university’s top governing body from 91 members to 24, abolishing the graduates constituency completely, and replacing its elected Syndicate with a largely nominated structure.
With the withdrawal of the October 28 notification, the Senate and Syndicate will continue to function under their existing framework as defined by the Panjab University Act, 1947.
Mann had termed this move "unconstitutional", asserting that the Union govenrment had overstepped its powers.
"The Punjab government will approach the high court against the issuance of a notification unconstitutionally dissolving the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, Chandigarh. A panel of the country’s eminent and specialist lawyers will be formed to tenaciously fight against this act of high-handedness," he posted on X.
He had also argued that the Centre had no authority to amend the Panjab University Act through a notification.
"Either the Assembly can amend it, or the matter has to be taken to Parliament. But none of that happened. By issuing the notification, the BJP has revealed its anti-Punjab face, the matter would be raised in the Assembly to strengthen Punjab’s position legislatively," he said.
Established in 1882 at Lahore, Panjab University is one of the oldest universities in the country. After partition, a new campus of the university was built in India. Again, when Punjab was split into Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the university became an ‘inter-state body corporate’ under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, passed by Parliament.
Despite the fact that the university is controlled by the Union government, the Punjab government continues to hold a major stake. As an inter-state body corporate, PU does not have the status of a full-fledged central university.
While visiting the university in 2015, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) underlined the need to revisit the ‘governance structure especially in terms of appointments of faculty deans’, it was pointed out.
A 2021 committee set up by then Vice President and Chancellor Venkaiah Naidu under Prof R P Tiwari had also recommended heavily paring down of the PU Senate and Syndicate.