Congress leaders defend Gandhis, slam ‘dynasty’ remarks of Tharoor

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Udit raj said that a dynastic approach isn’t limited to politics and spreads across sectors in india. “A doctor’s son becomes a doctor, a businessman’s child continues in business, and politics is no exception. Also, if a politician has a criminal background, it reflects the reality of our society. Election tickets are often distributed along caste and family lines.”

“From Naidu to Pawar, DMK to Mamata, and Mayawati to Amit Shah’s son, there are many such examples. The loss is that opportunities remain confined to families alone,” he said.

In another reaction, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the most capable Prime Minister of this country... Indira Gandhi proved herself by sacrificing her life. Rajiv Gandhi served this country by sacrificing his life. So, if someone talks about the Gandhi family as a dynasty, then which other family in India had the sacrifice, dedication, and ability that this family possessed? Was it the BJP?” he asked.

Responding to Tharoor’s remarks, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said no one can be stopped from entering politics over their family background. “The public makes the decisions in a democracy. You cannot impose a restriction that says you cannot contest elections because your father was an MP. This is happening in every field. What way will you find for this?