Dutch national arrested from Gwalior Airport for possessing GPS device sans permission

BHOPAL: A Dutch national has been arrested from the Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh, for possessing a Global Positioning System (GPS) device sans permission of relevant authorities.

Identified as Slightenhorst Remco, the Dutch national was detained at the Gwalior Airport, before he was to board the flight to Delhi on Monday evening.

“The CISF personnel during frisking found a GPS device in his possession. When he was asked to present the necessary documentary permission of requisite authorities for the GPS device, the Dutch tourist failed to furnish it. The matter was subsequently informed to the Maharajpura police and the foreign national was arrested. A case was subsequently registered under Section 42(3)(d) of The Telecommunications Act 2023,” circle SP (CSP-Gwalior) Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said on Tuesday.

The GPS device found during the CISF frisking was a Garmin GPS receiver, whose usage is banned in India, sans permission from the Department of Telecommunications.

The arrested Dutch national was a part of a tourist group which had travelled across multiple destinations across India during the last few weeks.

He along with other members of the group had attended a wedding function in Gwalior recently and was about to fly to Delhi on Monday evening, as his visa was slated to expire on November 5.