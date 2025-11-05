EAM Jaishankar to visit Canada as New Delhi and Ottawa seek to rebuild ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to visit Canada next week, less than a month after Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s two-day trip to New Delhi.

The visit comes at a critical time, as both countries rebuild ties after a low point during 2023–24 under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jaishankar will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Ontario’s Niagara Region on November 11–12, where discussions will focus on global security, economic resilience, and international cooperation.

Canada, which currently holds the G7 presidency, is hosting the gathering for the second time this year.

“The meeting will bring together G7 ministers to discuss global challenges and strengthen international collaboration,” Canada’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Though India is not a member of the G-7, the country has become a regular invitee at the gathering.

The renewed diplomatic engagement follows a series of high-level exchanges since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office earlier this year.

Carney’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in June laid the groundwork for a gradual rapprochement in the strained ties.