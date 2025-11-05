Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kishtwar’s district

SRINAGAR: An encounter has started between militants and security forces in the forest area of Kalban of Chatru in mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“In an intelligence based operation, in concert with @JmuKmrPolice, in early morning hours today, alert troops of WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress,” army posted on X.

A security official said the search operation was launched by joint contingent of police and army in dense forest area of Kalban, Chatru in Kishtwar after receiving inputs about the presence of a group of 2-3 militants.

“While the search operation was going on, the security personnel came under fire from militants hiding in the dense forest area. The fire was returned by the troops and the exchange of gunfire between the two continued for some time,” he said.

The official said aerial surveillance of the forest area is being conducted from drones and UAVs to locate the movement of the hiding militants.

In the past also the Chatru forest area in Kishtwar has witnessed many gunfights between militants and security forces.

Of late militants are resorting to jungle warfare and using the caves in the forest and mountainous areas as hideouts.