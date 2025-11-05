FIR lodged against Lalan over ‘some leaders’ remark

PATNA: An FIR has been filed against Union minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, at the behest of the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a video in which Singh appears to instruct supporters in the Mokama area to prevent “some leaders” from leaving their houses on polling day went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Singh is purportedly heard saying, “Some leaders should not be allowed to leave their homes on the day of elections. If they plead too much, take them with you, and after voting, bring them back home and put them to bed. Take charge now. There is no time left for elections.”