FIR lodged against Lalan over ‘some leaders’ remark

PATNA: An FIR has been filed against Union minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, at the behest of the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a video in which Singh appears to instruct supporters in the Mokama area to prevent “some leaders” from leaving their houses on polling day went viral on social media.
In the viral video, Singh is purportedly heard saying, “Some leaders should not be allowed to leave their homes on the day of elections. If they plead too much, take them with you, and after voting, bring them back home and put them to bed. Take charge now. There is no time left for elections.”
Responding to the filing of an FIR against Lalan Singh, JD (U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar alleged the video had been “distorted” for political purposes, insisting Singh’s remarks were taken out of context. On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Jha contrasted the entire episode with the NDA’s ‘jungle raj’ rhetoric, asking the Prime Minister what sort of “jungle raj” existed when a cabinet colleague was alleged to be inciting such tactics.
RJD also shared the video clip and accused Singh of “running a bulldozer over the Election Commission’s chest. Lalan Singh represents the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, of which the Mokama assembly constitutesa part. The Mokama assembly constituency is going to the polls in the first phase of the assembly election on Thursday.