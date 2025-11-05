Gujarat soldier stabbed to death on train; family demands justice

AHMEDABAD: Army jawan Jigneshbhai Chaudhary from Vadgam, Banaskantha, was stabbed to death by a coach attendant during his journey home for leave.
Family members are demanding death penalty for the accused and a thorough investigation to expose others possibly involved.
Jigneshbhai Chaudhary served in the Indian Army for 12 years.
After completing his duty in Udhampur, Jammu, the soldier had boarded the Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express from Ferozepur Cantt on Sunday, heading home for leave.
An argument broke out between Jigneshbhai and the train’s coach attendant, Zubair Memon, reportedly over a request for a bed sheet.
The verbal spat turned fatal when, later that night, after the train departed from the station, Memon returned armed with a knife, attacked the soldier inside the coach, and stabbed him to death.
As the news reached authorities, the GRP and RPF swung into action, detaining the accused attendant.
His body was sent to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for post-mortem. By Wednesday morning, the mortal remains of Martyr Jignesh Chaudhary arrived at Chhapi and were carried in a grand funeral procession to Moti Gidasan.
Thousands lined the roads, waving the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans.
Jigneshbhai’s brother Jethabhai Chaudhary said, “My brother came home on leave and was killed by a deranged person on a train. We demand justice from the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Bring the accused to Gujarat and hang him.”
Relative Harjibhai Chaudhary voiced public concern, saying, “If an army man is not safe in an AC coach, what about ordinary passengers? We demand that everyone linked to this murder be caught immediately.”