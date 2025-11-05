Gujarat soldier stabbed to death on train; family demands justice

AHMEDABAD: Army jawan Jigneshbhai Chaudhary from Vadgam, Banaskantha, was stabbed to death by a coach attendant during his journey home for leave.

Family members are demanding death penalty for the accused and a thorough investigation to expose others possibly involved.

Jigneshbhai Chaudhary served in the Indian Army for 12 years.

After completing his duty in Udhampur, Jammu, the soldier had boarded the Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express from Ferozepur Cantt on Sunday, heading home for leave.

An argument broke out between Jigneshbhai and the train’s coach attendant, Zubair Memon, reportedly over a request for a bed sheet.

The verbal spat turned fatal when, later that night, after the train departed from the station, Memon returned armed with a knife, attacked the soldier inside the coach, and stabbed him to death.