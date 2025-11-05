Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger joins BJP day before first phase of Bihar polls

On the eve of Bihar’s first phase of assembly elections, Sanjay Singh, the candidate for the Munger constituency representing the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Singh extended his support to NDA nominee Kumar Pranay, the BJP candidate from the seat.

"Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the state will continue to develop further under the NDA rule," he told reporters after joining the saffron party.