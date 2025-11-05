Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta steps down amid ongoing legal and political row

RANCHI: Finally, after seven months of his retirement, DGP Anurag Gupta reportedly resigned from his post on Tuesday. Though the announcement is yet to be made officially, sources in the Jharkhand Police Headquarters have confirmed his resignation.

Sources also indicated that his resignation has been accepted.

Notably, Anurag Gupta’s appointment as DGP had remained surrounded by controversies right from the beginning. The controversy intensified after he was retained as DGP even after his retirement by the Hemant Soren government.

The central government had rejected the state government’s decision to extend Anurag Gupta’s tenure beyond his retirement. It had also issued a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating that the decision to retain Anurag Gupta as DGP beyond his retirement date was incorrect.

Anurag Gupta was appointed DGP on February 3 following a state government notification, which stated that his tenure would be in accordance with Rule 10(1) of the Selection and Appointment Rules 2025 of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Chief of Police Force). However, according to the central government, he officially retired on April 30, 2025.

Earlier, Gupta had assumed charge as in-charge DGP of Jharkhand on July 26, 2024, but was removed from the post by the Election Commission of India during the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Following the elections, he was reinstated as in-charge DGP on November 28, 2024, after the Hemant Soren government returned to power with a thumping majority.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, filed a PIL terming Anurag Gupta’s appointment as unconstitutional and a violation of Supreme Court directives.