Maharashtra farmer gets Rs 6 aid for crop losses; says can't even buy cup of tea with it

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: A farmer from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra on Wednesday claimed to have received only Rs 6 as compensation from the government for the crop losses he suffered as a result of heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

The farmer, Digambar Sudhakar Tangde, is a resident of Dawarwadi village in Paithan taluka.

Tangde spoke to reporters at Nandar village in Paithan on the sidelines of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit as part of the latter's tour of Marathwada region, during which he is interacting with farmers.

Recently, farmers in some villages in Akola district of the state claimed to have received as little as Rs 3 and Rs 21 as compensation under a central insurance scheme for the crop losses they suffered due to heavy rains, and called the aid as "insulting" and "mockery" of their plight.

The farmers, who received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), later staged a protest at the district collector's office and returned the amounts through cheques.