Maharashtra inks pact with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring satellite internet to remote areas

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has become India’s first state to partner with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide satellite-based internet connectivity to remote and tribal schools, health centres, and emergency services.

Maharashtra became the first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across remote and underserved regions, including aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim.

The Government of Maharashtra signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited on Wednesday. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, was present during the signing ceremony.

Elon Musk’s Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT industry and operates the world’s biggest network of communication satellites.

“It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the Maharashtra–Starlink collaboration supports the state’s flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and aligns with its EV, coastal development, and disaster resilience programmes.

“With this landmark decision, Maharashtra will lead India in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure. This is a giant leap towards a future-ready Maharashtra and sets the benchmark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's Digital India mission. Today, history is created. High-speed satellite internet will now reach every remote village, tribal school, and health centre in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.

The deal, however, remains subject to Starlink obtaining regulatory and compliance clearances from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The collaboration will empower tribal and rural schools, primary health centres, disaster control rooms, coastal and forest outposts, and key corridors such as the Samruddhi Mahamarg — ensuring that no citizen or community is left behind.

“With @Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology, led by @elonmusk and @laurendreyer, Maharashtra takes a bold leap forward in bridging the last digital divide — powering education, healthcare, and connectivity in every corner of our state,” Fadnavis wrote on X.

“This initiative is deeply inspired by Hon. PM @narendramodi’s vision of a truly #DigitalIndia — where innovation and inclusion go hand in hand to transform lives and empower every citizen,” he added.

“Together, we are building a future-ready Maharashtra and setting the benchmark for Digital India at the grassroots,” he said.