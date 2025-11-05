'Missing' Gujarat man's skeleton found under kitchen; police detain wife, lover in 18-month-old case

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police have unearthed a skeleton from under the kitchen of a woman's vacant house in Fatewadi area of Ahmedabad, exposing an 18-month-old secret. The skeleton has been identified as that of 'missing person' Sameer Bihari, who was murdered by his wife and her lover last year.

It all began when Sameer mysteriously went missing from his Fatewadi home. His wife Ruby then filed a missing person complaint at Sarkhej Police Station.

The police searched for months, but every lead hit a deadend.

In the meanwhile, neighbours noticed that Ruby was frequently visited by Imran, more often than usual. Their growing closeness, especially after Sameer's disappearance, raised suspicion. Tip-offs eventually reached the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Investigators began discreetly tracking Ruby and Imran. Their interactions confirmed a hidden affair of almost two years. When confronted, the lovers confessed to have murdered Sameer.

“A woman named Ruby, residing in Ahmedabad’s Fatehwadi area, along with her lover Imran and two accomplices, brutally murdered her husband Sameer Bihari,” said DCP Ajit Rajian of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

He added, “The accused dug a pit in the kitchen and buried the body inside. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Imran and, during excavation at the Fatehwadi house, recovered the skeletal remains.”

“During interrogation, Imran confessed that he had been in a relationship with Ruby for two years and, following a quarrel between Ruby and Sameer, he and his friends restrained Sameer and slit his throat. After the murder, the body was dismembered and buried beneath the kitchen floor,” the DCP said.

The accused then cut the body into pieces, dug a pit in the kitchen, sprinkled salt and other substances to suppress odor, and poured cement over the grave the very next morning. Soon after, Ruby shifted houses.

Crime Branch officers, led by DCP Ajit Rajian, unearthed the human skeleton while digging the kitchen floor of her old Fatewadi residence.

The Crime Branch has detained all accused and begun further interrogation to trace their other helpers and determine how the crime went undetected for so long.