NDA will win 160 seats & form govt, says Shah

He said, “Champaran is witness to how Bihar’s land remained blood-soaked during RJD’s ‘jungle raj’. How can people forgive these people for unleashing a reign of terror across the state during Lalu and Rabri Devi’s regime.” He said, “NDA will win 160 seats in Bihar, form the government with two-thirds majority,” earlier in the day, at a rally in adjoining Motihari under east Champaran district, Shah fired ‘dynastic politics’ salvo at Congress and RJD, saying that Sonia Gandhi wanted her son to be Prime Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi wished their son Tejashwi Yadav to be chief minister.

“But there is no vacancy on the posts as Narendra Modi is holding the post of PM and Nitish Kumar is serving as CM,” he said, in a veiled attack on RJD-Congress.

Shah also urged voters to press EVM buttons with ‘lotus’ (BJP’s election symbol) to prevent the return of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar. He alleged that RJD rule ruined the state and pushed it back so far development is concerned.