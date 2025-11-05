NMC told to examine non-payment of stipend to PG students, interns

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the health ministry has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to examine the issue of non-payment of stipends by medical colleges and institutions to their interns and postgraduates.

The move came after the Supreme Court on October 28, slammed the NMC saying it is “dragging its feet without any serious concern” and urged it to “wake up from its slumber and take appropriate steps”.

The direction came after RTI activist Dr KV Babu wrote to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on November 3, bringing to her attention the SC order and the NMC notification of July 11, which had asked medical colleges and institutions that were not paying stipends to share details of the payments, or face action.

Within hours after Dr Babu’s letter, the health ministry wrote to NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer, stating, “You are requested to examine the subject matter and take appropriate action at your end.”

“The ministry promptly forwarded my communication to the Secretary NMC to examine the subject matter. I am hopeful that the matter will get top priority now,” the ophthalmologist told this newspaper.