Pakistan 'misused' Indus Waters Treaty to obstruct India's 'legitimate' projects: Mansukh Mandaviya

DOHA: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said Pakistan has undermined the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty and has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs. He called on Pakistan to stop misusing international forums and reflect on its actions.

Mandaviya was delivering India’s national statement at the plenary session of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar.

He strongly objected to certain remarks made by the President of Pakistan regarding India, describing them as an abuse of an international platform aimed at distracting from social development by spreading misinformation. He said it was necessary to clarify the facts.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, Mandaviya said Pakistan had consistently undermined its spirit through hostility and terrorism and misused treaty mechanisms to obstruct India’s legitimate projects.

Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he reiterated that Pakistan has no right to interfere in India’s internal affairs while carrying out cross-border terrorism against Indian citizens.

Mandaviya urged Pakistan to introspect and address its own developmental challenges, which have increased its reliance on international aid, and to stop misusing international platforms. He also highlighted India’s development achievements, describing the country’s progress as “transformation at scale.”

“In the last 10 years, through persistent reforms, convergence of welfare programmes, and digital innovation, approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty,” Mandaviya said.

He further underlined India’s lifecycle-based welfare framework.

“Our progress is a result of a lifecycle-based framework where a child receives a healthy foundation, a young adult finds support for education and livelihood, a worker gets decent work, and an elderly is guaranteed dignity and income security in old age,” he added.