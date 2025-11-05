Punjab MP Amarinder Warring booked over casteist remarks against late leader Buta Singh

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been booked over 'casteist remarks' against veteran leader late Buta Singh made during a campaign for the Tarn Taran bypoll.
A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kapurthala under Sections 353 (Statements causing public mischief), 196 (Promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).
Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, son of late leader and former minister Joginder Singh Mann and nephew of Buta Singh, filed a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police of Kapurthala Gaurav Toora.
The complaint stated that the remarks have the potential to incite caste-based tensions and disrupt communal harmony in the state as they dishonour the legacy of a national leader.
"The statement made by Warring is not only factually incorrect and racially charged, but it also constitutes a direct insult to the dignity and legacy of Buta Singh, a revered leader of the Scheduled Caste community and former home minister of India, who belonged to the Mazhabi Sikh community," it further read.
Sidhu asserted that the words amounted to body shaming, caste humiliation and promotion of hatred, claiming that the intent behind the statement was disrespect a marginalised community.
The complaint stated that the accused allegedly remarked that Buta Singh was made Union Home Minister "only because he was a black Mazhabi Sikh who worked in buffalo fodder feeding activities."
Confirming that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, Kapurthala SI Toora said, "On the basis of the complaint submitted on November 3, we have sought opinion from our legal team, which recommended in writing to register an FIR against the accused as mentioned in the complaint. A detailed action will be carried according to the course of law before taking further action."
Sources said that the case has been handed over for investigation and further inquiry is underway to verify the allegations and collect evidence, including video recordings, witness statements, and media reports related to the alleged speech.
The investigation will examine whether the statement was made in the reported manner, the context of the speech, and whether the legal provisions invoked in the FIR are applicable.
After his remarks drew sharp criticism from leaders of other parties, Warring apologised and clarified that Buta Singh was like a father figure to him.
"While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology," he added.
After the Punjab Scheduled Castes Commission, the National Scheduled Caste Committee has also sought a report from the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and SSP within seven days.