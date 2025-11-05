Punjab MP Amarinder Warring booked over casteist remarks against late leader Buta Singh

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been booked over 'casteist remarks' against veteran leader late Buta Singh made during a campaign for the Tarn Taran bypoll.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kapurthala under Sections 353 (Statements causing public mischief), 196 (Promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).

Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, son of late leader and former minister Joginder Singh Mann and nephew of Buta Singh, filed a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police of Kapurthala Gaurav Toora.

The complaint stated that the remarks have the potential to incite caste-based tensions and disrupt communal harmony in the state as they dishonour the legacy of a national leader.

"The statement made by Warring is not only factually incorrect and racially charged, but it also constitutes a direct insult to the dignity and legacy of Buta Singh, a revered leader of the Scheduled Caste community and former home minister of India, who belonged to the Mazhabi Sikh community," it further read.

Sidhu asserted that the words amounted to body shaming, caste humiliation and promotion of hatred, claiming that the intent behind the statement was disrespect a marginalised community.

The complaint stated that the accused allegedly remarked that Buta Singh was made Union Home Minister "only because he was a black Mazhabi Sikh who worked in buffalo fodder feeding activities."