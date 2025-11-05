Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservation in defence forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “trying to create anarchy” in the country by demanding reservation in the armed forces.

Addressing a public rally in Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul ji? He is raising the issue of reservations in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces…our forces are above all these.”

Taking a jibe at Gandhi’s recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, Singh added that the Congress leader “has no option left but to jump into a pond.” He also said Gandhi should understand that “running the country is not a game for children.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Singh emphasised the unity and neutrality of the armed forces: “Our army soldiers have only one religion. That religion is ‘Sainya Dharma’. There is no other religion besides this. Don't drag our army into politics. Whenever this country has faced a crisis, our soldiers have raised India's head high by demonstrating their bravery and valour.

This politics of caste, sect, and religion has caused great harm to the country, and our thinking is that all sections of society should be uplifted… We want to take all sections of society along. We do not want to discriminate on the basis of caste, sect, or religion. The sages and people of our country have never even thought about this.”