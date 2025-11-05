Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservation in defence forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “trying to create anarchy” in the country by demanding reservation in the armed forces.
Addressing a public rally in Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul ji? He is raising the issue of reservations in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces…our forces are above all these.”
Taking a jibe at Gandhi’s recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, Singh added that the Congress leader “has no option left but to jump into a pond.” He also said Gandhi should understand that “running the country is not a game for children.”
On Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Singh emphasised the unity and neutrality of the armed forces: “Our army soldiers have only one religion. That religion is ‘Sainya Dharma’. There is no other religion besides this. Don't drag our army into politics. Whenever this country has faced a crisis, our soldiers have raised India's head high by demonstrating their bravery and valour.
This politics of caste, sect, and religion has caused great harm to the country, and our thinking is that all sections of society should be uplifted… We want to take all sections of society along. We do not want to discriminate on the basis of caste, sect, or religion. The sages and people of our country have never even thought about this.”
Singh praised the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed 26 lives. “Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly. India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them,” he said.
Earlier, speaking at a rally in Banka, Singh claimed there was a “clear wave in favour of the NDA” and asserted that the alliance would form the next government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority. He accused the RJD of threatening people during its tenure and alleged that the Congress had “never wanted better roads in border areas.”
“There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority,” Singh said.
He added that the NDA never creates discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion and claimed the alliance is focused on building a ‘Vikshit’ Bihar. Singh also reiterated the party’s commitment to its promises, saying, “We keep telling people. We remain committed to our promises. ‘Pran jaye par vachan na jaye’. We do not go back on what we promise.”
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)