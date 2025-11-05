Ranchi Diary | Land registration fee for Olympians exempted

Jharkhand government has exempted registration fee for the pieces of land allotted to Olympian hockey players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan in Ranchi. The state housing board had allotted 3,750 sq ft plots to them at Harmu Residential Colony. CM Hemant Soren had in January handed over the papers for the plots in Ranchi to the Olympians. They were honoured by the Soren government for bringing glory to the state and the country. Fulfilling a long-standing promise, the state recognised the contributions of the two players and made their dream of owning a home in Ranchi a reality.

HC refuses to release minister’s passport

The Calcutta High Court has refused to release Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari’s passport after the West Bengal government contended that he may not return to India. Ansari’s passport has been deposited with the court since September 25, 2024 though he was granted conditional bail in case of Rs 50 lakh cash seizure. Ansari had moved the Calcutta HC to seek temporary release of his passport from November 1 to 15 so that he could attend the World Travel Market event in London from November 4 to 6. He had even attached the Jharkhand government’s approval for the visit.