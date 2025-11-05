Religious body objects to J&K directive on ‘Vande Mataram’, calls it against Islamic beliefs

SRINAGAR: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and comprising J&K’s Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, on Wednesday objected to a J&K Culture Department directive asking schools to mark the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram.”

The MMU urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure no student or institution is compelled to act against their religious beliefs.

“Singing or reciting ‘Vande Mataram’ is un-Islamic as it contains expressions of devotion that contradict the fundamental Islamic belief in the absolute Oneness of Allah (Tawheed). Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence directed to anyone or anything other than the Creator,” reads a statement issued by the MMU.

According to the MMU statement, while Muslims are urged to deeply love and serve their homeland, that devotion should be expressed through service, compassion, and contribution to society and not through acts conflicting with faith.

“Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable,” reads the statement.

The MMU alleged that the government directive on ‘Vande Mataram’ appears to be a deliberate attempt to impose a “Hindutva-driven ideology” on a Muslim-majority region under the guise of cultural celebration rather than promoting genuine unity and respect for diversity.

The Under Secretary to the J&K Government, Department of Culture in a communiqué with subject “commemoration of 150th Year of Vande Mataram, the national song J&K – regarding destination Nodal Officers” has stated that the J&K government is organising a UT-wide programme from 7th November 2025 aimed at commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram through structured musical and cultural performances.

"In this connection, the participation of schools across Jammu and Kashmir is crucial for ensuring wider outreach and meaningful involvement of young students in the program," states the communiqué issued by the Department of Culture.