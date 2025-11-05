Six woman killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks in UP's Mirzapur

Six women lost their lives on Wednesday after being struck by an oncoming train at Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district.

Railway officials said that the victims were hit by the Netaji Express while getting down from the Chopan Express on the wrong side of the track.

“The Chopan Express had stopped at platform number four. Instead of using the foot overbridge, some passengers tried to alight directly onto the tracks and were run over by the approaching train,” Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also instructed local authorities to reach the scene promptly and carry out swift rescue and relief operations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to assist at the accident site.

(With inputs from PTI)