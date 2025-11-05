Survey Vessel Ikshak to join Indian Navy, will safeguard vast maritime frontiers

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its hydrographic survey capabilities with the commissioning of Ikshak, the third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class, on Thursday.
Also, this vessel will be the first of its class to be based at the Southern Naval Command, Cochin, Kerala.
The Navy on Wednesday termed the commissioning of Ikshak as a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure.
"As a symbol of indigenous strength, technical excellence and maritime stewardship, Ikshak is ready to serve the nation - charting the unknown and safeguarding India's vast maritime frontiers.", said Navy.
The ship will be formally commissioned into service in presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, at a ceremony at Naval Base, Kochi.
Ikshak will get the prefix Indian Naval Ship (INS) once formally commissioned in the force. These Survey Vessels (Large) shall be 110 metre long with deep displacement of 3,300 tonnes and complement of 231, capable of full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of ports and harbours, approaches and determination of navigational channels/routes.
Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic equipment, including a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs), Ikshak brings unmatched versatility and capability to the Navy's hydrographic fleet.
The ship is also fitted with a helicopter deck, extending its operational reach and enabling multi-domain missions.
In addition, the vessels shall undertake surveys of maritime limits up to EEZ/ extended continental shelf. These shall be deployed for collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence applications.
In their secondary role, these shall be capable of performing limited search & rescue, limited ocean research and operate as hospital ship/casualty holding ships. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, Ikshak stands as a shining example of India's growing self-reliance in shipbuilding.
The vessel embodies over 80% indigenous content, reflecting the success of the Aatmanirbhar (self reliant) Bharat initiative and collaborative synergy between GRSE and Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The contract for building four survey ships was signed between MoD and GRSE on 30 Oct 18 at a total cost of Rs 2435 Crs.
The first vessel of the Project, INS Sandhayak, was commissioned in December 2021. The name 'Ikshak', meaning 'Guide' in Sanskrit, aptly defines the ship's role as a sentinel of precision and purpose.
The vessel is designed to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, and navigational channels.
The data generated will be vital for ensuring safe navigation at sea, strengthening India's maritime safety framework. Planning for the future, additional capabilities, in 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy, which, the Ministry of Defence said, will greatly enhance its capabilities in performing Hydrographic Operations.