Survey Vessel Ikshak to join Indian Navy, will safeguard vast maritime frontiers

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its hydrographic survey capabilities with the commissioning of Ikshak, the third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class, on Thursday.

Also, this vessel will be the first of its class to be based at the Southern Naval Command, Cochin, Kerala.

The Navy on Wednesday termed the commissioning of Ikshak as a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure.

"As a symbol of indigenous strength, technical excellence and maritime stewardship, Ikshak is ready to serve the nation - charting the unknown and safeguarding India's vast maritime frontiers.", said Navy.

The ship will be formally commissioned into service in presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, at a ceremony at Naval Base, Kochi.

Ikshak will get the prefix Indian Naval Ship (INS) once formally commissioned in the force. These Survey Vessels (Large) shall be 110 metre long with deep displacement of 3,300 tonnes and complement of 231, capable of full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of ports and harbours, approaches and determination of navigational channels/routes.