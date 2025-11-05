Suspended MP doctor emerges as mastermind in inter-state fake currency racket busted in Maharashtra

BHOPAL: A suspended government doctor has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind an inter-state Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket busted in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, where two men, including a Muslim cleric from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested recently.

Ongoing interrogation of arrested duo, Mohd Zubair (an Imam of mosque in MP’s Khandwa district) and his aide Nazir Akram Ansari, both hailing from southwestern MP’s Burhanpur district, has revealed that Prateek Navlakhe, a suspended government doctor in the same district, was supplying the FICN to Zubair and aide.

“The ongoing quizzing of the arrested duo strongly suggests that it was the suspended doctor in Burhanpur (MP), who supplied them the FICN. We’re now making efforts to track Navlakhe, who is absconding,” a senior police officer forming part of the special investigation team (SIT) of MP police probing the case told TNIE on Tuesday.

Only Navlekhe’s arrest will help the police in tracking the source, where the FICNs were printed.

“The two arrested men, including the mosque’s Imam are merely couriers who were operating for Navlakhe and those who actually printed the FICN. There could be many more couriers of the racket elsewhere in the country,” the SIT source added.

Like the mosque’s Imam Mohd Zubair, accused in six cases of robbery and investment frauds before being booked by Maharashtra and MP police in separate cases of FICN recently, Navlakhe too was accused in multiple cases of financial fraud since 2022.