Zohran Mamdani and fellow Indian Americans make history in US local races

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign, powered by catchy music and viral videos, and his subsequent victory are well known. But two other Indian Americans also made significant gains in elections across New York, Virginia, and New Jersey on Tuesday.

Adding intrigue, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval defeated US Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, in his re-election bid.

“It takes immense courage to run for office, and these leaders have stepped up to represent their communities and build a better future for this country,” said Indian American Impact, an advocacy organization that works to empower South Asian and Indian American communities through civic engagement and partnership.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani emerged victorious in New York City’s mayoral race, becoming the first Muslim, first Indian-origin, and first African-born mayor of New York.

Three candidates of Indian descent played prominent roles in Democratic wins, at a time marked by heightened anti-Indian sentiment and H-1B visa concerns.

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan born author of Indian ancestry, upset former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary and was declared the winner in June this year. His rise marked the success of a candidate previously unknown to many.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, moved to South Africa and then New York City at age seven, and became an American citizen in 2018. Earlier this year, he married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, and he will take office on January 1.