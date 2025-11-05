Uttarakhand Assembly’s special session on 25-year journey adjourned amid heated exchanges

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Assembly’s special session, which saw heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over the state’s 25-year development journey and future roadmap, was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday after a tumultuous discussion.

The special session, convened to discuss Uttarakhand’s progress and future vision, witnessed several fiery exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition, underscoring deep political divides. The debates often descended into sharp retorts, prompting the Speaker to intervene multiple times to maintain decorum.

Tension flared when BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli spoke on the sensitive issue of native or original inhabitant status in the state. When opposition members interrupted him, Chamoli retorted, addressing the Congress benches: “I am talking about ‘Uttarakhandiyat’ (the spirit of Uttarakhand). I am a true son of Uttarakhand, and you are merely members of a party.”

The remark drew sharp objections from Congress MLAs Ravi Bahadur, Virendra Bharti, Anupama Rawat, and Tilakraj Behad, who accused Chamoli of derailing the discussion. They asserted that all present were sons of Uttarakhand and should focus on genuine issues concerning the state. The Chair ultimately intervened, reminding all members, “We are all sons of Uttarakhand.”

Former Minister and BJP MLA Premchand Agarwal claimed that the BJP had broken the cycle by returning to power in 2022 and predicted a similar victory in 2027. His statement triggered loud slogan-chanting from the opposition benches.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan promptly took note and ordered that the contentious slogan be expunged from the official proceedings. “There can be friction in debate, but the use of abusive language is strictly unacceptable,” the Speaker warned, urging all members to maintain decorum and dignity.