Uttarakhand Assembly’s special session on 25-year journey adjourned amid heated exchanges

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Assembly’s special session, which saw heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over the state’s 25-year development journey and future roadmap, was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday after a tumultuous discussion.
The special session, convened to discuss Uttarakhand’s progress and future vision, witnessed several fiery exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition, underscoring deep political divides. The debates often descended into sharp retorts, prompting the Speaker to intervene multiple times to maintain decorum.
Tension flared when BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli spoke on the sensitive issue of native or original inhabitant status in the state. When opposition members interrupted him, Chamoli retorted, addressing the Congress benches: “I am talking about ‘Uttarakhandiyat’ (the spirit of Uttarakhand). I am a true son of Uttarakhand, and you are merely members of a party.”
The remark drew sharp objections from Congress MLAs Ravi Bahadur, Virendra Bharti, Anupama Rawat, and Tilakraj Behad, who accused Chamoli of derailing the discussion. They asserted that all present were sons of Uttarakhand and should focus on genuine issues concerning the state. The Chair ultimately intervened, reminding all members, “We are all sons of Uttarakhand.”
Former Minister and BJP MLA Premchand Agarwal claimed that the BJP had broken the cycle by returning to power in 2022 and predicted a similar victory in 2027. His statement triggered loud slogan-chanting from the opposition benches.
Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan promptly took note and ordered that the contentious slogan be expunged from the official proceedings. “There can be friction in debate, but the use of abusive language is strictly unacceptable,” the Speaker warned, urging all members to maintain decorum and dignity.
She also expressed displeasure over repeated instances of MLAs engaging in private conversations while others were addressing the House. “If a member is speaking, listen to them. If you have comments, please step outside,” she said.
The session also saw the resumption of debate over industrial land allocation. Congress MLA Bhuwan Kapri had earlier raised concerns about land being allotted to an industrial group.
In response, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna clarified that the practice of allotting land for a nominal sum, even one rupee, was initiated by the Congress party itself. “Congress might have brought this policy for development, but they started it. Therefore, facts must be presented correctly,” Bahuguna said.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behad distanced his party from a controversial remark made by his colleague, Lakhpat Butola, regarding the state’s first Chief Minister. Behad urged the Chair to expunge Butola’s comment, suggesting it was an inadvertent slip. However, BJP MLA Dilip Rawat demanded a formal apology from the Congress party for the remark, leading to a brief but sharp exchange between Rawat and Behad.