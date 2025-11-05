VIP inflow floods Patna airport in election season, private jets cost ₹6 lakh per flying hour

PATNA: With election campaigns in full swing, Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport is witnessing an unprecedented surge in air traffic, with the facility operating well beyond its capacity. On average, 100 to 130 VIPs arrive daily, turning the airport into one of the busiest political transit hubs in the country.

According to airport sources, 23 helicopters and 12 chartered aircraft have been cleared for continuous operations. “After dropping off passengers, most chartered flights are sent to Gaya, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Lucknow or Ranchi to free up parking space,” airport sources said.

Top political leaders are flying in on private jets before switching to helicopters to criss-cross Bihar for campaign events. Of the total choppers available, 15 have been reserved for the BJP, while the rest are being used by the Congress, JD(U) and RJD, explained a source.

The election season has triggered a windfall for private charter operators, many of whom have flown in aircraft from across India.

Companies such as Club One Air, Air Charter and VSS are operating jets, while helicopter services are being provided by Pawan Hans, Maharaja Aviation, Red Bird Aviation, ACS Charter Services, Trans Bharat Aviation, Global Vectra and Aero Air Chartered Services. “The going rate for a Falcon jet is ₹6 lakh per flying hour plus GST,” an airport source said.

“A round trip between Patna and Delhi — around 80 minutes each way — costs over ₹18 lakh. For longer bookings, the rate drops slightly to ₹5.8 lakh per hour,” the source added.

These luxury jets are equipped with sofas, beds, washrooms and in-flight catering, offering the comfort of a private suite in the sky.

Helicopters, meanwhile, cost ₹1.5 lakh per hour for single-engine models that seat four passengers and ₹2 lakh per hour for twin-engine versions.

Global Flight Aviation Services, the agency managing ground handling, has been coordinating the constant stream of landings and departures. “The first day was chaotic,” an official admitted.

“Passenger details didn’t always match the manifests, and a few VIPs had to wait for clearances. But the process has since been streamlined.”

Despite improved coordination, officials concede that Patna airport is stretched to its limit, with parking bays full and staff working round the clock. The crowded skies over Bihar’s capital reflect the intensity of the political battle.