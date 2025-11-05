Women from Maoist-freed villages in Chhattisgarh get Mahatari Vandan benefits for first time

RAIPUR: Women from 7,658 Maoist-freed villages in Bastar were among the 69 lakh beneficiaries across Chhattisgarh who received financial support as Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on his first visit to the state on Wednesday, released the 21st installment of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana.

A total of Rs 647 crore was transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts under the scheme.

Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Rajnandgaon as the chief guest, the Vice President shared a moment of joy as thousands of women received a message confirming the Rs 1,000 credit into their accounts.

“Lakhpati Didis is an extraordinary step, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards women-led development. It embodies independence, dignity, and confidence among India’s women and reflects grassroots democracy,” he said.

Later, Radhakrishnan attended the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, marking 25 years of the state’s formation, and presented 34 awards to eminent personalities and institutions at the Rajya Alankaran Samaroh.

Under the Mahatari Vandan Yojana, married women above 21 years receive Rs 1,000 monthly directly into their bank accounts. So far, women across 146 development blocks in the state have received over Rs 13,671 crore.

The transformation of Bastar is closely tied to the Niyad Nellanar Yojana, which has brought roads, schools, health centres, and jobs to 327 villages freed from Maoist control. Beneficiaries now include 3,872 women from Bijapur, 428 from Dantewada, 191 from Kanker, 559 from Narayanpur, and 2,608 from Sukma, marking a powerful shift from fear to empowerment.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President was accorded a Guard of Honour at Raj Bhavan in Raipur and witnessed an air show by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) at Sendh Lake in Nava Raipur.