12-year-old dies by suicide at Arunachal Sainik School, family alleges torture by seniors

GUWAHATI: Days after a Class 7 student was found dead at the Sainik School near Ruksin in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, his sister alleged he was bullied and tortured by senior students.

In a video message, Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia said school authorities informed her family on November 1 that her 12-year-old brother was missing for his morning PT class, and later, they found the body a few hundred meters away.

She said it was assumed that he died by suicide by jumping off an overhead water tank.

“When our family went to collect his belongings, his classmates and dormmates informed us that on the night of October 31, a group of 11 senior students – eight from Class 10 and three from Class 8 – came to the Class 7 dormitory and ragged everyone there,” Lunia said.

“Apart from my brother, they asked all the other students to cover their heads with blankets. My brother was taken to the Class 10 dormitory alone. We don’t know what happened behind closed doors,” she further stated.

Quoting her brother’s dormmates, she alleged that he was denied sleep and subjected to mental and physical harassment in the Class 10 dormitory.

“Some said he was forced to write that he is a thief because he took some books from the seniors without permission. The investigation officer showed us a small clip (CCTV footage) where my brother was seen going up and down restlessly in the morning, clearly showing how stressed and restless he was mentally,” the sister said.

“He was also seen going into a classroom and writing a note. His last words were seniors tortured me a lot, and I don’t know what I will do now,” she said.