12-year-old dies by suicide at Arunachal Sainik School, family alleges torture by seniors; eight students detained

ITANAGAR: Fresh allegations have surfaced over the death of a 12-year-old class 7 student of Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, after his sister accused senior students of subjecting him to severe bullying and torture before his death.

The victim was found dead within the school premises at Niglok on November 1.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the victim's sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, claimed the family was informed that the boy had died by suicide.

However, she alleged that dormitory mates revealed a disturbing sequence of events that might have driven him to take the extreme step.

According to Lunia, the family learned from fellow cadets that on October 31 night, a group of eight class 10 students and three from class 8 allegedly entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm in the absence of any supervising authority.

The senior boys reportedly forced the juniors to cover their heads with blankets and singled out her brother, taking him to the class 10 dormitory.

"No one knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said, claiming eyewitnesses told the family that the boy was harassed mentally and physically throughout the night.

She further alleged that he was branded a "thief" over a missing book and threatened with being publicly humiliated during assembly through a video recording.

In her statement, Lunia said CCTV camera footage reviewed by the investigating officer showed her brother pacing anxiously around the dormitory around 5.45 am, before entering a classroom to write what appeared to be his final note.