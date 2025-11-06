Army begins work on a new military station in Assam under Eastern Command

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing expansion and reorganisation of security infrastructure and military formations, the foundation stone for a new military station under the Eastern Command was laid on Thursday.

The Army said the establishment of this station marks a significant step in strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.

Informing about the event, the Army stated, “Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, visited the Gajraj Corps in the border areas and laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Dhubri, Assam.”

The station holds strategic importance due to its location along the banks of the River Brahmaputra and will serve as a logistics, training, and administrative base for the armed forces. Dhubri shares an international border with Bangladesh and lies close to the border with Bhutan.

Named after the legendary Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan, the new military station symbolises the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership, and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam.

During his visit, the Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, as well as the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.

Lieutenant General Tiwari expressed gratitude to the Government of Assam and the civil administration for their unwavering support and proactive role in facilitating the establishment of the new military station. He also commended all ranks of the Gajraj Corps for their dedication, professionalism, and collective efforts in ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command oversees the 1,346 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) covering Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, in addition to managing borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Lachit Borphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the armed forces and the state administration, reflecting their shared vision of national security and regional development.