Assam Chief Information Commissioner quits after brother arrested in Zubeen Garg death case

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta resigned from his post on Thursday after his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta was arrested in connection with the death of music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. His resignation reportedly came following the advice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The decision came amid controversy after several RTI applications were filed concerning Mahanta’s brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested along with six others in connection with the mysterious death of music icon Zubeen Garg. Garg drowned while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, where he had travelled to perform at the 4th North East India Festival organized by Shyamkanu.

In his resignation letter, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, a former IPS officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, said that once his brother’s name surfaced in the media in connection with the case, he felt it would be inappropriate to continue as CIC.

“My conscience told me that if any RTI application were filed concerning my brother, it might give rise to doubts or misinterpretations. To avoid even the slightest suspicion, I felt it was right to step aside,” he stated.