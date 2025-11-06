Assam Chief Information Commissioner quits after brother arrested in Zubeen Garg death case

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta resigned from his post on Thursday after his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta was arrested in connection with the death of music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. His resignation reportedly came following the advice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The decision came amid controversy after several RTI applications were filed concerning Mahanta’s brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested along with six others in connection with the mysterious death of music icon Zubeen Garg. Garg drowned while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, where he had travelled to perform at the 4th North East India Festival organized by Shyamkanu.
In his resignation letter, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, a former IPS officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, said that once his brother’s name surfaced in the media in connection with the case, he felt it would be inappropriate to continue as CIC.
“My conscience told me that if any RTI application were filed concerning my brother, it might give rise to doubts or misinterpretations. To avoid even the slightest suspicion, I felt it was right to step aside,” he stated.
Mahanta added that he had already informed the Chief Minister’s Office of his intentions and directed his colleagues to notify him of any RTI requests related to the matter. One recent RTI application, he said, sought details about government funds granted for cultural events involving Shyamkanu.
“The applicant even wrote to me expressing faith in my integrity and impartiality, which reaffirmed the situation I had anticipated. Consequently, I decided to submit my resignation to the Hon’ble Governor without further delay,” Mahanta wrote.
He further said that those who know him would attest to his fairness and honesty, but he preferred to resign to remove any scope for public doubt.
Reflecting on his career, Mahanta said serving his home state as an IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre had been a matter of deep pride, and heading the State Information Commission was equally a privilege.