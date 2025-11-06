Chandigarh Diary | Mann questions delay in land allotment to AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has questioned the Chandigarh Administration for delaying the allotment of land to AAP for its office. Mann said AAP had applied to the Punjab Governor, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, but no action was taken. He said the party had fulfilled all conditions and deserved land as a national party. Mann criticised the BJP’s “Sheesh Mahal-2” jibe. He said the delay exposed political bias against AAP and urged the administration to follow the rules.

Punjab Congress MLA Khaira hits back at Modi

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has criticised PM Narendra Modi for his remarks against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During a rally in Bihar, Modi said Channi wanted to stop people from Bihar from coming to Punjab. Khaira said the charges were “false”. He reminded the Prime Minister that states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand, ruled by the BJP, have laws restricting outsiders from buying land, becoming voters or taking government jobs. Khaira reiterated that he wants a law in Punjab to safeguard the demographics of the state.