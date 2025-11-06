‘Congress-RJD protect infiltrators, dislike Lord Ram for vote bank politics’: PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar of appeasing “infiltrators” while displaying “dislike” for Lord Ram and Chhathi Maiya due to their vote bank politics.

Addressing rallies in Bhagalpur and Araria, Modi alleged that the reluctance of opposition leaders to visit Ayodhya for the ‘darshan’ of shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri and Maharshi Valmiki reflected their “hatred” for Dalits and backward classes.

“The naamdaar (Rahul Gandhi) of Congress called devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to have a darshan of Lord Ram. I can understand their dislike for Lord Ram, but at least they could pay respects at the shrines of Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance shows their contempt for Dalits and backward classes,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister charged that the opposition’s politics of appeasement has led them to protect “infiltrators”. “The NDA is committed to driving out every infiltrator from the country. But the Congress-RJD protect them, take out yatras in their favour and spin misleading narratives,” he alleged, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Modi said that whenever the RJD-Congress come to power, they attempt to give “backdoor entry” to infiltrators. “They do it for vote bank politics, but it ultimately harms the people. Infiltrators claim a share in what rightfully belongs to citizens,” he said.