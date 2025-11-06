Controversy in Rajasthan over minister’s order to recite Vande Mataram in madrasas

JAIPUR: A major controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that the national song Vande Mataram would be sung daily in Madrasas to mark its 150th anniversary.

The state government has decided to celebrate the anniversary, falling on November 7, across all educational institutions all through the year.

Dilawar said that the initiative aims to instil patriotism and national unity among students. “Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is the soul of India. It awakens the feeling of patriotism in the heart of every citizen,” he stated.

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from several Muslim organisations, which allege that it infringes on their religious freedom. Former Rajasthan Waqf Board chairman Khanu Khan Budhwali said, “India is a free country where everyone has the right to pray and worship according to their faith. The government should not impose what prayers people should recite.” He also accused the government of diverting attention from madrasa development and modernisation.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has accused the BJP of playing politics in the name of Vande Mataram. Party leaders said the song has always been sung in the state and alleged that the government’s move is aimed at stoking communal sentiments.

This is not the first time Rajasthan’s madrasas have been drawn into political debates. During the previous Ashok Gehlot government, a large budget was allocated for their modernisation - including for furniture, computers, and infrastructure upgrades through the Madrasa Board. But the BJP had then criticised it as “Muslim appeasement.”

Education Minister Dilawar, known for his controversial remarks, has previously made headlines for his decisions related to school education. Critics have accused him of attempting to saffronise the state’s education system. He ordered the removal of Mughal history from textbooks, saying, “Akbar used to set up Meena Bazaar and abduct sisters and daughters. How can he be great? He fought a war with Maharana Pratap - how can he be considered great?”

He also drew criticism for removing the Class 12 textbook Azadi Ke Post Ka Golden History, which detailed the tenures of Congress prime ministers after independence. The Congress accused the BJP of rewriting history to suit its political narrative.

Earlier this year, Dilawar faced backlash for an impractical plantation drive directive that required each student to plant 10 saplings and each teacher 15 saplings daily, amounting to nearly 240 crore plants in a month. Following protests from teachers’ associations, the minister later clarified that the drive was not mandatory.