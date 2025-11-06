EC says Rahul’s Haryana rigging charge baseless

CHENNAI: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) countered by saying the party failed to file any objections or appeals during the electoral roll revision.

Responding to Gandhi’s claim of an “H-Bomb” scam in the polls, EC officials said the Congress did not raise a single objection through its Booth Level Agents (BLAs) during the roll revision process. “Why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s BLAs to prevent multiple entries?” Commission sources asked.

A senior EC official said Gandhi had referred to Rai (29) and Hodal (83) assembly constituencies in Haryana. “Since election petitions have been filed in both these constituencies among 23 petitions related to the assembly elections, Mr Gandhi may be advised to use all his evidence there,” the official said.

Gandhi had alleged that 25 lakh bogus votes were added in Haryana, amounting to 12.5 percent of the state’s total voters. He claimed that the BJP “stole votes” with the ECI’s help, allowing it to retain power despite exit polls predicting a Congress victory.