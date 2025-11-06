ECI launches online voter enumeration facility for West Bengal residents ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched an online voter enumeration facility for West Bengal residents, allowing those absent during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to complete the process digitally through the Chief Electoral Officer’s portal,(https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in).

Officials said the service, which went live on Thursday morning after a brief delay caused by technical glitches earlier this week, enables voters to download, fill out and upload enumeration forms online. Comprehensive instructions are also provided on the website.

The facility aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the SIR process, which began on November 4 with over 80,000 Block Level Officers (BLOs) distributing and collecting forms across the state’s 294 assembly constituencies.

Originally, the ECI had planned a simultaneous online and offline rollout, but backend issues delayed the digital component. Officials confirmed that the system is now fully operational.

A senior ECI official said the new feature would help enhance participation, reduce manual errors, and streamline data collection ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

“The online facility empowers citizens to update their voter details conveniently, ensuring inclusivity and accuracy in the electoral process,” the official said.

The move marks another step toward digitising voter services and aligns with the Commission’s broader efforts to modernise election management and boost voter engagement in West Bengal.