Fadnavis orders probe into alleged irregular Pune land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son

PUNE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formed an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving a company linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge will head the probe panel, an official said.

The state government also suspended a tehsildar and a sub-registrar in the case, after the Opposition alleged that the land worth Rs 1,800 crore was sold to Amadea Enterprises, the company linked to Parth Pawar, at Rs 300 crore.

Fadnavis termed the land transaction “prima facie serious”, while Ajit Pawar denied any links with the deal.

Parth Pawar is yet to respond to the allegations.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he has sought all information in the case from the relevant departments. Orders have been given to conduct a probe, he said.

“The chief minister should definitely probe this. It is his right,” Ajit Pawar told reporters in the evening. “I am not even remotely connected to this (land deal),” he said.

“Three-four months ago, I heard that some such things were going on. I had then clearly said that I won’t tolerate any such wrongdoing. I had issued clear instructions that nobody should do such wrong things. I don’t know what happened after that,” Ajit Pawar said.

He said he has never called or instructed any officer to ensure benefits for his relatives.

“I wish to make clear to officers that I won’t support any wrong actions by anyone citing my name to get their work done,” he said.

“When your children grow up, they do their own business,” he added.