Himachal Pradesh: Attempted abduction sparks communal tension in Sundernagar

CHANDIGARH: Communal tension erupted on Wednesday evening in Sundernagar town, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, as members of two communities came face to face, leading to a fight and heated arguments over allegations of harassment and an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old schoolgirl by a 38-year-old married man from a minority community.

Sources said that the 38-year-old man had allegedly been stalking the girl for several days. On Wednesday, he reportedly arrived in an SUV near the minor’s house and attempted to abduct her. The girl’s family intervened, but the accused allegedly misbehaved with them. This prompted locals to gather at the spot, thrash him, smear his face with black paint, and hand him over to the police.

As the police recorded statements from the victim and her relatives, members of the accused’s community reportedly entered the police station, created a disturbance, and engaged in heated arguments with the people accompanying the girl’s father.

The incident also caused a traffic jam in the area. Additional police forces were called in as members of both communities gathered outside the police station, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

The incident resulted in the registration of three First Information Reports (FIRs).